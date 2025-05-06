Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The winner of the high-stakes fixture will enjoy great rewards. The triumphant side will dethrone Royal Challengers Bengaluru and move to the top of the table.

MI, the slow starters to the season, found their groove and are on a six-match winning streak. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have hunted for wickets in packs while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have done the bulk of the scoring.

On the other hand, GT have been equally impressive but recently lost their touch with just two victories in their last four matches. The top-order consisting of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler has been consistent in their performances, while Prasidh Krishan has been their prime weapon with the ball. He is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

For the high-voltage clash against the five-time champions, GT have decided to replace Washington Sundar with left-arm quick Arshad Khan.

After winning the toss, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill explained the reason behind his decision and said, "We will bowl first. I don't think the wicket will change much, got to have a total on the board and then chase it. It's all about delivering our best as a team. We have one change. Arshad comes back for Sundar. Rabada is back (in the squad), but he will need a few practice sessions and a few games to get back in his groove. We are fortunate that we can use Kishore when needed. We have 6-7 bowling options."

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said during the time of the toss, "We don't mind batting. There's a lot of breeze. It will be fine to bowl second in such conditions as well. For us it's important to execute our plans. In IPL, anyone can come in and change a game. We need to stick to our plans and be ruthless for 20 overs. We need to maintain discipline, need to be humble and focused. We are playing with the same team."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar.