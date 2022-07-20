Legends League Cricket on Wednesday confirmed that Shane Watson (Australia), Ravi Bopara (England), Matt Prior (England), Chris Tremlett (England), Parveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka), Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka) and Upul Chandana (Sri Lanka) have been added to the players list for the upcoming second edition. The upcoming season is becoming bigger with each passing day, having previously gotten Brett Lee, Harbhajan Singh and Mitchell Johnson on board.

Earlier last week iconic players like Brett Lee, Yusuf Pathan, Joginder Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, S. Badrinath, Stuart Binny, and Asghar Afghan had confirmed their participation in the second season of Legends League of Cricket.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said in an official statement, “addition of these iconic players for the Season 2 of Legends League Cricket has taken up the excitement to the next level among fans. We welcome them to the Legends team and looking forward to watch them, recreate the magic again on the field providing enhanced entertainment to the viewers.

Besides Harbhajan, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has also confirmed his participation in the upcoming edition of LLC.

The inaugural edition of the tournament featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World respectively.