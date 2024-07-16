Former England batter David Lloyd has accused the England Cricket Board (ECB) and head coach Brendon McCullum of forcing legendary pacer James Anderson into retirement. Anderson played his last Test earlier this week, taking a four-for in the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's. Anderson retired with 704 Test wickets to his name, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) in the all-time list. Anderson reportedly spoke to head coach McCullum who informed him about the team's plans to start afresh ahead of next year's Ashes in Australia.

Citing his own example, Bumble pointed out how people in this "era of inclusivity" are being stopped from working due to their age.

"So, it's farewell to one of the greatest. The sad thing about Jimmy Anderson's departure is that he's bowling as well as ever. Accuracy, pace, stamina - he's shown all those qualities and he's still taking wickets. They say they are moving him on with next year's Ashes in mind. I say, pick your best team. He was forced out because of his age. In this era of inclusivity, it takes the biscuit that someone has been stopped for that reason. Reader, let me tell you: I know the feeling. Inclusivity, my arse," Lloyd wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

On England beating West Indies inside three days, Lloyd took a swipe at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not distributing the wealth equally.

"My issue is with the International Cricket Council. Come on, share the game's wealth. International cricket should be contested by equals, but the problem now is some are more equal than others. I'd ask the big three countries to consider how they'd feel if the shoe was on the other foot. West Indies have given us some of the greatest players of all time, but the financial landscape has changed dramatically and they are indisputably one of the have nots. I implore India, England and Australia: do the decent thing and reconsider revenue distribution," he added.

The second Test between England and West Indies will be played from July 18 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.