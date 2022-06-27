The rumour mills are rife with Eoin Morgan's retirement from international cricket with British media widely reporting the news on Monday. England all-rounder Moeen Ali has now reacted to the reports, saying it feels like Morgan is done with international cricket. Morgan is widely credited for bringing a change to England's white-ball approach and he even led the team to a World Cup title in 2019.

Speaking to BBC's Test Match Special, Moeen said: "He obviously feels like he's done with international cricket and the team for him still comes first, which just shows how unselfish he is. He's done a remarkable job and he's the best we've ever had, for sure."

"It is and it isn't a surprise at the same time. It is because of the World Cup not being too far away at the end of the summer and he for us is our perfect leader. He's done an amazing job; he knows what it takes to win. It's a shame, it's strange to comprehend the side without him at the moment. Obviously, things move on and you kind of get used to it, but it is sad. And I'm not surprised at the same time because he's a very selfless person and he's thinking about the team more than anything. We've been so strong over the years and he probably himself feels like his time is done and he's given enough time for Jos or whoever the captain is going to be to embed his way."

Morgan, who started his international cricket career with Ireland, has played 225 ODIs and 115 T20Is for England, which is a record for the Three Lions

He has till date scored 7701 runs in 248 ODIs at an average of 39.29 with 14 centuries and 47 fifties. He has also scored 2458 runs in 115 T20Is.

Morgan's Test numbers are a little underwhelming as he was sidelined after scoring 700 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 30.43.

Morgan has been battling poor form and fitness concerns and recently pulled out of the final ODI against Netherlands due to injury.