From Virat Kohli's appearance in the nets to Sarfaraz Khan getting hit in the elbow during the practice session, it was a day of very few highlights during the practice session ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy. According to Fox Cricket's video on X, Kohli's training session was eagerly watched by fans, who went to great lengths to catch a glimpse of their hero, with some of them climbing up the trees.

"First look at Virat Kohli at the Perth nets ahead of the Test series opener," a Fox News Cricket post stated. "Some fans went the extra mile to catch a glimpse of the King," it added.

Virat, a player who has always been a crowd-puller in Australia, is once again generating significant buzz. His presence in Australia is synonymous with high viewership and extensive media coverage.

However, the upcoming series holds immense significance for Kohli. It is viewed as a make-or-break phase in his illustrious career. The former Indian captain is under pressure to regain his form and secure his spot in the Test team amid a potential transition phase, with younger talents waiting for their chance in the playing eleven.

Kohli's current form is a cause for concern. In 19 international matches this year, the 80-time centurion has managed to score only 488 runs at an average of 20.33, with just two half-centuries in 25 innings and a highest score of 76. His struggles in Test cricket have been particularly troubling, given his past dominance in the format.

From 2016 to 2019, Kohli was at the peak of his career, amassing 4,208 runs at an astonishing average of 66.79, including 16 centuries and 10 fifties. He also set a record with seven double centuries, the most by a captain in Tests. However, since 2020, his form has dipped dramatically, scoring 1,838 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with only two centuries and nine fifties.

The recent home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand further highlighted his struggles. Kohli scored just 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33, with only one half-century. This decline in performance saw him slip out of the Top 20 in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings for the first time in a decade.

As Kohli faces criticism and doubts about his place in the team, the series in Australia presents an opportunity for redemption. Historically, Australia has been a stage where Kohli has performed spectacularly, and fans hope he can repeat that success.

In 13 Tests in Australia, Virat has scored 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08, with six centuries and four fifties. His best score is 169. Across all formats in Australia, Virat has scored 3,426 runs at an average of 56.16, with 11 centuries and 19 fifties in 70 innings. His best score is 169.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz was spotted leaving the training session early after being hit on his elbow.

In a training clip posted by Fox Cricket, Sarfaraz was seen walking off after the session when he was hit on his right elbow while batting. Team India is practising in Perth's Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) ground for the series, having landed Down Under in two batches a few days back.

As per Wisden, Sarfaraz faces "no issues" with his elbow after the hit.

The 27-year-old is in contention to feature in the Perth Test at Optus Stadium, with skipper Rohit Sharma likely to miss out due to personal reasons. Other candidates for Sarfaraz's spot in the middle-order is an experienced KL Rahul and young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.

Jurel impressed in the recently-concluded Australia A-India A series, scoring gutsy knocks of 80 and 68 during the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) under pressure situations.

After his exploits in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz made his international debut against England in a five-match home series, starting off his journey with back-to-back half-centuries. However, since then, he has been inconsistent, managing a 150 against New Zealand at Bengaluru and just a fifty in his other seven innings.

In six Tests, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with a century and three fifties in 11 innings and best score of 150.

The young batter is yet to play in Tests outside India and would be tested on fast, bouncy surfaces in Australia.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

