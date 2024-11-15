The uncertainty over Champions Trophy 2025 is one that has kept the world cricket on tenterhooks. From the time, the BCCI informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, the future of the tournament is in doldrums. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also maintained a hard stance and has ruled out possibility of a 'hybrid model' where some matches, including India's, are played at a neutral ground. It has also written to the ICC seeking a written response on the reason behind India not agreeing to come to Pakistan.

Among the places which were being discussed as the neutral venues were Sri Lanka, Dubai and South Africa. A PTI report claimed that there has been no recent discussion on South Africa as a venue.

Now, a video report on Sports Tak has claimed that within the BCCI corridors, there has been a discussion that if Pakistan maintains its hard stance of not agreeing to a hybrid model and pulls out of the Champions Trophy, then the tournament can be hosted in India. The report further claimed that if Pakistan pulls out, then the ICC may have to pay huge compensation to the broadcasters as India vs Pakistan clash is a marquee match in any cricket event.

The report added that this discussion is at an initial stage and nothing has been finalised yet.

In the midst of this, Cricbuzz said that a 'key official' told the publication that the ICC could have been more proactive.

The publication also gave a detailed reason. India have not been travelling to Pakistan, due to diplomatic issues, for a long time now. When the Champions Trophy schedule was shared with all, and well in advance, nobody raised an objection. Cricbuzz also said, no formal concerns were raised by the BCCI regarding the Champions Trophy in the 12 ICC Board meetings since then.