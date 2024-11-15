Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Virat Kohli has the track record to turn around his poor form during the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia. Kohli arrived in Australia on the back of a horror outing with the bat against New Zealand at home, where he scored just 93 runs across six innings in a shock 0-3 loss at home. However, Gavaskar is confident of a turnaround, especially considering Kohli's exceptional record in Australia. Historically, Australia has been a stage where Kohli has performed spectacularly, scoring 1352 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 54.08. He has also scored six centuries and four fifties Down Under.

"Yes, I do. That's because he hasn't got runs against New Zealand. He'll be very, very hungry. Even in that Adelaide Test match, where in the second innings we got out for 36. In the first innings, Kohli had got 70 plus if I recall correctly. Then he was run out. So, all the times he has played in Adelaide, he has got runs. So, clearly even here, even if its a pink ball game, that's a familiar ground for him," Gavaskar told Star Sports during an interaction.

Gavaskar, however, suggested if Kohli scores tons of runs in Australia, he needs to see out those initial few balls to calm his nerves.

"Before Adelaide, it's Perth. He got one of the finest centuries at Perth in 2018-19. Terrific, terrific 100. So, when you have got runs under your belt on certain grounds, you just feel a little bit confident. Of course, you need luck to survive at the start and the ball may be a little bit. So, if he gets off to a start, he will get big runs," he explained.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series kicks off on November 22 with the first Test in Perth. The second Test, a day-night affair, is scheduled from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground is set for December 26 to 30, followed by the fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7. This series promises a thrilling contest and a potential turning point in Kohli's career.

