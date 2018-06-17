 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Father's Day: Sachin Tendulkar Remembers His 'First Hero'

Updated: 17 June 2018 15:41 IST

A host of other cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina also shared Father's Day messages on social media.

Father
Sachin Tendulkar was busy playing the 1999 World Cup when his father died. © Twitter

On the occasion of Father's Day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar remembered his dad and shared a nostalgic moment on social media. The legendary batsman posted a photo from his younger days with his father (Ramesh Tendulkar). In a message, he wrote,"My first hero and my inspiration forever, my dad. #FathersDay". He was busy playing the 1999 World Cup when his father died. The 'Master Blaster' flew home, missed the game against Zimbabwe but returned to score an emotional hundred against Kenya in Bristol. He dedicated that knock to his late father. Recently, Tendulkar's 18-year-old son Arjun got selected into the India U-19 squad for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is a doting father to his two teenage daughters and a 4-year-old son, wrote a heartwarming message thanking his father. 

On Thursday, Dhawan became the first Indian player to score a century in Test cricket before Lunch as he took India to control in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru. 

The left-handed batsman was the highest-scorer as the hosts posted a competitive first innings total of 474. Afghanistan were bowled out for a paltry 109 in the first innings and were asked to follow-on. They were once again skittled out in a single session for 103 losing their first-ever Test match by an innings and 262 runs inside two days.

A host of other cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina also shared Father's Day messages on social media.

Father's Day is celebrated worldwide to recognize the contribution that fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children. This day celebrates fatherhood and male parenting. Although it is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide, many countries observe this day on the third Sunday of June.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Cheteshwar Pujara Harbhajan Singh Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Father
Father's Day: Sachin Tendulkar Remembers His 'First Hero'
Sachin Tendulkar Bats For More Exposure For Lesser Experienced Teams After Scotland Win
Sachin Tendulkar Bats For More Exposure For Lesser Experienced Teams After Scotland Win
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why He Initially Thought Batting With "Shy" Virender Sehwag Wouldn
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why He Initially Thought Batting With "Shy" Virender Sehwag Wouldn't Work
Sachin Tendulkar Says Will Always Support Son Arjun In His Choices
Sachin Tendulkar Says Will Always Support Son Arjun In His Choices
Was Left Blank When I First Saw Sachin Tendulkar, Admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Was Left Blank When I First Saw Sachin Tendulkar, Admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 15 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.