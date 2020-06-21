Several cricketers and other sporting personalities took to social media to wish and thank their fathers on Father's Day. Stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan took to Twitter to wish a happy Father's Day, while Hardik Pandya shared a picture on Instagram with his brother Krunal and their father. Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings tweeted a tribute for all their players who have children with an adorable video featuring the likes of captain MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis.

"I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first". Thank you for everything," Tendulkar tweeted along with an old photo with his father.

I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first".



Thank you for everything. #HappyFathersDay! pic.twitter.com/QE9LPgkapV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2020

"Amazing how time flies and the one thing that remains constant is the love and support of your father. Thank you Papa for all the sacrifices you have made for us. I will forever be grateful and will try and do whatever I can to keep a smile on your face! Happy Father's Day," Hardik captioned his photo on Instagram.

"My first Hero, my first Inspiration - My Dad," India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted.

"Father always stand behind and be the back bone for their kids and family. My father did the same and supported me to achieve all my dreams. That's what I learnt from him and passing on the same to my kids. #HappyFathersDay papa," India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Ayaan and Riyaan with Abba. I am lucky to have such a kind, caring, awesome father. This picture makes this Father's day more special for me. Happy Father's Day," wrote Yusuf Pathan, sharing a picture of his father with his children.

Promoted

"Happy father's day everyone. TU Mera Pita tu hai mera Maata," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"Nobody can eclipse your superhero. Happy #FathersDay from the #DaddiesArmy," CSK captioned their tribute video.

My first Hero, my first Inspiration - My Dad #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/1Oof6VzsR3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 21, 2020

Happy father's day everyone TU Mera Pita tu hai mera Maata pic.twitter.com/yPJy20grdQ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2020

Ayaan and Riyaan with Abba. I am lucky to have such a kind, caring, awesome father. This picture makes this Father's day more special for me. Happy Father's Day. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/3o4K1U95B6 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 21, 2020

Father's Day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. It is celebrated in most countries on the third Sunday of June.