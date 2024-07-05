There was a party atmosphere in Mumbai as thousands gathered on the streets to witness the Indian cricket team's open bus T20 World Cup victory parade. After the Indian team arrived in Mumbai, the open bus parade kicked off from the Marine Drive, and concluded at the Wankhede Stadium. The love of the fans to see their team was clearly visible when a fan climbed on top of the tree to get a closer view of the team's celebration as the bus went past him. A video of the same incident went viral on social media. Even the Indian players, including Virat Kohli, were seen having a laugh about the same.

A fan was already climbing on the tree. pic.twitter.com/JfPhV1ldYk — (@Delhiite_) July 4, 2024

The Indian players received a heroes welcome upon their arrival in the country, following their T20 World Cup win last week.

The team landed in the national capital in the early hours of Thursday. After getting some rest, following a long flight from Barbados, the players went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi had organised a felicitations ceremony for the players and support staff members. The players also had breakfast with him before leaving for Mumbai in the evening.

In Mumbai, the players were greeted to a rapturous welcome during the victory parade from the Marine Drive to Wankhade Stadium in an open-top bus.

A sea of joyous fans, riding on the high emotions of a World Cup victory, greeted the team with clapping and shouts. The team members reciprocated the feelings as they smiled and waved at the fans.

Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and showed it to the fans gathered in large numbers all along the route.

Rohit held the hands of the team's head coach Rahul Dravid and batter Suryakumar Yadav and the three clasped towards the sky, marking triumph of the team. The team later reached the Wankhede Stadium.

A felicitation ceremony was also held at the Wankhade Stadium following the victory parade.

