 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Faf du Plessis Roasted On Twitter For "Ridiculous" Statement On Toss, India Thrashing

Updated: 27 October 2019 13:32 IST

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis addressed the media after his team returned home following the trouncing in India.

Faf du Plessis Roasted On Twitter For "Ridiculous" Statement On Toss, India Thrashing
Faf du Plessis repeated his call for the toss to be done away with for Test matches. © Reuters

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has had rotten luck with the toss and was even seen taking the help of a proxy captain in Temba Bavuma to change the fortunes for his team during the third and final Test against India at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. However, that didn't do the trick either as the coin once again fell in Virat Kohli's favour and what followed was another massacre as India routed South Africa to complete the whitewash over the visitors and extended their lead at the top of the World Test Championships.

Before the Ranchi Test, Faf du Plessis had lost the toss six times straight and the use the of a proxy didn't end the streak.

Speaking on the team's return to South Africa from the trouncing in India, Du Plessis said losing the toss in all three Tests had made an already difficult task almost impossible.

He repeated his call for the toss to be done away with for Test matches.

"Every Test match they bat first, they score 500, they declare when it's dark, they get three wickets when it's dark and when day three starts you are under pressure. It was like copy and paste in every Test match," said the South African skipper.

"(If the toss is removed) Then away teams will have a better chance. In South Africa I don't mind that, we bat on green tops anyway."

His comments didn't go down well with some fans on Twitter.

Du Plessis said he was committed to continuing as captain despite going through what he described as "the toughest period in my cricket journey".

But he said his own position and those of the other key posts "needs to be resolved as soon as possible".

"The most important thing right now is clarity," he said.

"Someone needs to make decisions, the director of cricket first and then filter down so everyone else can make decisions," he added.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Temba Bavuma Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Faf du Plessis spoke to the media after returning home from India tour
  • He repeated his call for the toss to be done away with for Test matches
  • Fans slammed Faf du Plessis for some his comments
Related Articles
South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Calls For Coaching "Clarity"
South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Calls For Coaching "Clarity"
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Slams Cricket South Africa For Lack Of Vision In Not Finding Replacement For Prominent Names
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Slams Cricket South Africa For Lack Of Vision In Not Finding Replacement For Prominent Names
India vs South Africa: Zubayr Hamza Blames Mental Preparation For Poor Show In Test Series
India vs South Africa: Zubayr Hamza Blames Mental Preparation For Poor Show In Test Series
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To South Africa's Proxy Captain At Toss. Watch Video
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Might Send Substitute For Toss In Ranchi. Here
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Might Send Substitute For Toss In Ranchi. Here's Why
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.