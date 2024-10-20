Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has hit back at critics after Pakistan registered a thumping 152-run victory over England in the second Test at Multan. Pakistan had come under immense scrutiny following the decision to drop Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah from the Test squad ahead of the second Test. However, all three of their replacements starred. Kamran Ghulam, Babar's replacement, notched up a century on Test debut, while spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali picked up all 20 England wickets between themselves.

"Surely not PR agencies," controversially tweeted Hafeez after the game, in a post possibly aimed at Babar Azam and co.

Pakistan cricket need impactful performances like Kamran Ghulam , Salman Agha 50, Sajid khan 9 wickets & Noman Ali 11 wickets for winning cause. Surely not PR agencies...... — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 18, 2024

It was Pakistan's first home win since February 2021 and came after they were thumped by an innings in the first Test on the same Multan pitch.

The third and final Test starts in Rawalpindi on October 24.

Noman finished with a match haul of 11-147 while Sajid had figures of 9-204, only the second time in Pakistan's history that two bowlers took all 20 wickets in a Test.

Pakistan's last Test win at home came against South Africa in Rawalpindi more than three years ago. It was followed by 11 home Tests without a win.

This also becomes Shan Masood's first win as skipper after getting the job last year, including 3-0 and 2-0 whitewashes at the hands of Australia and Bangladesh.

Pakistan's ploy of dropping ace batsman Babar Azam in one of four changes after the first Test and playing on a reused pitch with three spinners paid off handsomely.

Azam's replacement, debutant Kamran Ghulam, made a century to anchor Pakistan's first-innings 366.

Masood praised his side for their character.

"The first one (win) for me and long awaited for the team is always special," said Masood.

"This has come after some rough times and the boys stepped in after a lot has happened this past week."

The captain, who like his team had been under fierce pressure in cricket-mad Pakistan, added: "We came up with a strategy to get 20 wickets and we made it happen.

"We were never afraid of taking risks. Three years and 11 months creates hunger, so it's good to win at home."