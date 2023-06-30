The BCCI selectors are facing backlash for overlooking batter Sarfaraz Khan, who is going through a purple patch in his first-class cricket career. India announced the Test and ODI squads for their upcoming tour to the West Indies and Sarfaraz failed to find a spot in any of them. Quoting a BCCI source, a recent PTI report claimed that Sarfaraz's below-par "fitness level" as well as alleged "off-field conduct" influenced the decision taken by the selectors. However, former BCCI selector Saba Karim feels that this is a "flimsy" reason.

"...having interacted with Sarfaraz at all, I don't think there is an issue at all. If that is the issue, how come he has been playing regularly for Mumbai? (We have) not heard anything from the Mumbai coach or the captain or the management," Karim told Sportskeeda.

"I don't believe in all that. I think that's the work of the management and the coach to handle such cricketers if there is any issue like that... I think these are very flimsy grounds for non-selection," added Karim.

Sarfaraz Khan has scored 3505 runs in 37 first-class matches. He has an outstanding average of 79.65 and has struck 13 hundreds. His highest knock is 301 not out in domestic games.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz scored 556 runs with an impressive average of 92.66. He also bagged three centuries in 6 matches. The Mumbai batter was the leading run-scorer in the year 2022 where he had struck 982 runs with an average of 122.75 in six Test matches. He had four hundred under his belt.

In 2019-2020, Sarfaraz was amongst the top five run-getters in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 928 runs with an average of 154.66 in six games. He had hit three centuries with the career-best knock of 301 not out in first-class cricket.