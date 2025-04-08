Rohit Sharma's usage as an 'Impact Substitute' by the Mumbai Indians since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has divided opinions. Rohit, at the age of 37, is being used rather cautiously by the franchise, with the management deciding against putting him in the field while MI are fielding. With Hardik Pandya leading the side, Suryakumar Yadav is being used as his deputy, helping him make decision on the field. With Jasprit Bumrah also now a part of the unit, Hardik has some reliable 'leaders' to consult.

In the Mumbai Indians' match against Lucknow Super Giants, Rohit was seen walking onto the field during a drinks break and suggesting a tactical tweak to Hardik. The tweak did pay off in a brilliant manner, making many wonder if the team would benefit more with Rohit on the field for the entire 20 overs it bowls.

As the subject was brought up during a panel discussion on ESPNCricinfo, former India cricketers Sanjay Bangar and Ambati Rayudu went at loggerheads while debating their contrasting views on the topic.

Here's how the conversation went:

Sanjay Bangar: I want to ask you one question, Rayudu. I think Rohit's absence on the field is hurting from a leadership point of view. He could probably give Hardik the right input as well.

Ambati Rayudu: I don't think Hardik needs input. A captain needs to be left alone. It is his team, his input, and you cannot have 10 people in his ears like last year. Rohit is India's captain, and nobody wants to be in his ears when he is captaining. You should follow the same approach with Hardik here.

Sanjay Bangar: I... (trying to say something)

Ambati Rayudu: (interrupts) No captain has to be left alone, Sanjay bhai. Sorry.

Sanjay Bangar: But you look, when you get an impact sub in, you are looking at specialists. And if I have to look at the other options, MI have Naman Dhir and Tilak, who don't bowl. So, in the T20 setup, having that kind of experience in the field is of immense value. For you, it was different because you never led an IPL team. But here is a guy who has led the team to multiple IPL titles.

Ambati Rayudu: But he is not the captain anymore. It is Hardik's team. Let's not get into that debate. Rohit is a great leader; we all acknowledge that, but it is Hardik's team, and he will do whatever he sees fit. Rohit's input can always come from a substitute fielder. He does not have to be on the field for that.

Sanjay Bangar: The message does not always come from the former captain. It comes from the management.