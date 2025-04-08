Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head has sparked a massive debate on social media after he refused to take a selfie with a fan. In a video going viral on the internet, a fan approached Head for a picture at what appeared to be a supermarket but the cricketer did not agree with their requests. Despite his refusal, the fans continued to follow him but they were not able to take that picture. The video has resulted in a lot of discussion online with some users calling the cricketer out for his 'attitude' while some defended him saying that the fans should respect his privacy in public spaces.

Earlier, after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) crashed to their fourth successive defeat with a seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025, head coach Daniel Vettori admitted that the side hasn't done the work of assessing and respecting conditions as a batting order.

Reality of srh player travis head pic.twitter.com/50euHt84Tm — Dileep kumar(@Dileep3194) April 8, 2025

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH's ultra-approaching batting line-up failed to live up to the expectations and ended up at 152/8 in their 20 overs. In reply, GT, the IPL 2022 champions, took a mere 16.4 overs to chase the total and win by seven wickets.

SRH fans harassing Travis Head for selfies. Fans should understand that it's players' choice to deny requests if they are not comfortable pic.twitter.com/ewUkSsDYMx — Vibhor (@Vibhor4CSK) April 8, 2025

"I think we know the style is going to work, but we have to respect conditions, and we have to assess really well and that's probably something we haven't done. Also, (we) have to respect how well other teams are bowling, putting a lot of planning into our top three and they haven't been able to execute it at times," said Vettori.

He also said SRH were looking to get a total in the range of 160-170, but fell 20 runs short of it. "I think they saw that the wicket was really tough and the assessment coming back was 160-170 would be a good score, which is what we anticipated at the start of the day.

"So we knew that those guys if they could get themselves in, build a partnership and then hopefully attack the back end and we were pretty close to that in the end. We needed 20 more runs to put the pressure on and then obviously bowl really well. But I think their (GT's) understanding of what was required was spot on," added Vettori.

SRH, currently at the bottom of the points table, will play their next game against Punjab Kings on April 12. Vettori signed off by saying SRH are very well aware of lifting their game in all three disciplines.

"We haven't been able to click in a game. We look back to last year and our skills were putting big scores on and then sort of holding on for dear life with the ball. But we haven't been able to put those big scores together through a combination of things.

"The good thing about the IPL is there are quick turnarounds, there's opportunities to do well and there are individual performances within those games. So I think there's still some confidence within the batting group, but it's the collective that needs to stand up now," he concluded.

