Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul is in talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding the possibility of becoming the national team's pace bowling coach. The BCB is currently seeking a new pace bowling coach to replace Andre Adams, whose two-year contract runs until February 2026. However, a senior BCB official revealed that Adams, who will oversee the pacers during the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, is unlikely to complete his contract due to growing dissatisfaction within the team regarding his performance. This has prompted the board to look for a replacement.

"We are in talks, but nothing is confirmed yet. The confirmation depends on mutual understanding and terms and conditions, and that is dependent on the board," Cricbuzz quoted Gul as saying.

Since retiring from international cricket in 2020, Gul has built a notable coaching career. He played 47 Tests, 130 ODIs, and 60 T20Is for Pakistan between 2003 and 2016. After retiring, he has held coaching roles with Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afghanistan's national team and later served as Pakistan's fast-bowling coach.

In addition to Gul, other names reportedly under consideration for the role include former Australian pacer Shaun Tait, as well as former Bangladesh bowling coaches Allan Donald and Ottis Gibson.

Meanwhile, the BCB has extended the coaching contract of Phil Simmons through to the 2027 ICC World Cup. The board has also finalised the reappointment of Mohammad Salahuddin as senior assistant coach.

"The verbal agreement with Salahuddin bhai has been finalised. The formalities might be completed during the board meeting. The announcement was supposed to be made then, but due to unforeseen reasons, it got postponed," said a BCB official.

Salahuddin, a highly regarded coach in Bangladesh cricket, previously held the role of senior assistant coach and later added the batting coach title. He is expected to play a crucial role in Bangladesh's preparations for their upcoming international assignments.

