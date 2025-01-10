Virat Kohli's wretched run of form and his constant weakness playing deliveries outside the off-stump have been hot topics of conversation in the cricket world for many weeks now. Kohli endured a rough Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring only 190 runs in nine innings, getting dismissed each time to a ball angled outside the off-stump. Such has been his downfall that question marks have also arisen over whether he should even be a part of India's Test squad to England in June. For former Australia World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, there is only one answer to that question.

"If Virat wants to keep playing, he keeps playing. He is a once-in-a-generation player," Clarke said, speaking to RevSportz.

"He has still got plenty of runs to offer. He is still a great batsman. In my opinion, you guys go to England for a five-Test match series. If you are to win that series, Virat Kohli has to be the leading run-scorer," Clarke said further.

Kohli's poor form is reportedly set to be one of the major points of discussion when India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir have their performance reviewed by the BCCI selectors and administrators.

Kohli averaged under 25 in Test cricket in 2024, managing just one half-century and one century.

Clarke also lent some advice to Kohli regarding how to work on his struggles outside the off-stump.

"I think there is a lot of talk about Virat needing to leave the ball. I do not think he needs to leave that ball. I think he does leave that ball sometimes. Sometimes, he drives it for fours. Sometimes, he blocks it. I think it is intent, his feet. He has always had good feet. So, getting himself closer to the ball to be able to defend it, drive it, or let it go - I think that is all Virat needs to do," Clarke said.

Despite his poor Test form, Kohli is expected to be a guaranteed starter for India in the Champions Trophy 2025.