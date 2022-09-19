During India Women's comfortable win over England in the first ODI in Hove on Sunday, the visiting skipper Harmanpreet Kaur showed great reflexes to take a stunning one-handed catch to send debutant Alice Capsey packing. Kaur was at short midwicket, with Sneh Rana bowling to the right-handed Capsey. Capsey flicked a full delivery and it was flying fast to the India captain's right. But Harmanpreet was quick to dive low to her right and caught the ball with an outstretched right arm.

Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur takes a screamer against England

It was a brilliant effort and her teammates were quick to surround and congratulate her, with the veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami leading the way.

The wicket brought an end to Capsey's maiden ODI knock for just 19 runs. It was the third batter England lost after a slow start.

Earlier, Meghna Singh had opener Emma Lamb caught behind and Goswami sent the experienced Tammy Beaumont packing.

England had lost half their side before they could reach the 100-run mark, but a good lower order display helped take them to a respectable total of 227/7.

Smriti Mandhana then showed yet again why she is considered to be such a great batter in chases as she expertly anchored India's innings.

Despite Shafali Verma falling early, Mandhana ensured there was no pressure built on the middle order.

Yastika Bhatia joined her at the crease and took the role of the aggressor and hit her third ODI fifty before being dismissed by Charlie Dean. She scored 50 off 47 deliveries, putting on a 96-run stand with Mandhana.

Harmanpreet Kaur joined Mandhana at the crease and the two continued to chip away at England's total.

Mandhana hit 10 boundaries and a six and looked in complete control, but fell just nine runs short of a well-deserved century after getting a top edge that saw her hole out at mid-on.

But by the time she departed, having scored 91 off 99, the job was all but done for India.

Harmanpreet Kaur went on to hit a half-century of her own and took her team across the line without any further hiccups. She finished unbeaten on 74 to cap off a fine all-round display after her heroics in the field earlier.