England vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd Test Live Telecast: England, after winning the first game of the three-match series, will be aiming to achieve an unassailable lead against West Indies, while the Windies will look to stage a comeback as the teams face each other in the 2nd Test starting Thursday. Notably, this is the first time since 2003, that James Anderson won't be available for selection for England in red-ball cricket. Even without his presence, England will be looking forward to continue its dominance against the West Indies, just like they did in the first Test. On the other hand, the Caribbean side will look to replicate their famous win against Australia in The Gabba, which took place earlier in the year.

When will the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played from Thursday, July 18.

Where will the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time will the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match start?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be streamed live on FanCode and SonyLiv app and website.

