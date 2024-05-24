England (ENG) will be playing against Pakistan (PAK) in the 2nd game of the Pakistan in England, four-match T20I Series, 2024. The match will be played at the Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday. In their last five games, Pakistan have won three games and lost two. England, on the other hand, won two games and lost three. Both teams last played against each other in the Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, where Ben Stokes scored the highest fantasy points for England with 104 points while Haris Rauf topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Pakistan with 59 points.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Edgbaston, Birmingham, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 158 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 65% of its matches. We predict that the team winning the toss will bat first here.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 67% of the total wickets at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 17 degree C with 53% humidity. Winds at a speed of 4.52 m/s are expected. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

Head-to-Head

In the 29 matches played between these two teams, the all-rounders of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi can be a safe pick for your fantasy Team. He has an average of 85 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.6. He bowls left-arm fast and in the last five matches, he has taken 11 wickets.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks has an average of 65 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 160 runs.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. Sam is a left-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 118 runs. He also bowls decently, bowling left-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken five wickets.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 57 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.1. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the last 5 matches, he has scored 206 runs averaging 41.2.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 55 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. Rizwan is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the last 5 matches, he has scored 199 runs at an average of 99.5 per match.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is a key inclusion to your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 55 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.9. He is a right-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 63 runs. He also bowls decently, bowling leg-break and in recent matches, he has taken three wickets.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is a wicket-keeper with an average of 52 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the last five matches, Buttler has scored 109 runs at an average of 21.8 per match.

Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali is a bowler with an average of 47 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.6, and a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He bowls right-arm medium-fast and in the last five matches, he has taken three wickets.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid is a bowler with an average of 45 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 6.9 and is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a differential pick in your team. He bowls leg-break and in the recently played five matches, he has taken six wickets.

Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler

Batters: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Will Jacks

All-Rounders: Shadab Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi and Adil Rashid

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan