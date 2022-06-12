England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Ollie Pope, Alex Lees Look To Carry Forward Momentum
England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Ollie Pope and Alex Lees will look to build on the momentum from Day 2.
England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Ollie Pope and Alex Lees will look to build on from the momentum they manage to get on the second day of the ongoing second Test after New Zealand posted 553 on the board. Lees and Pope had taken England's score to 90/1 at stumps on Day 2 and now they would look to carry forward the good start. Earlier, Trent Boult had struck early for New Zealand as he removed Zak Crawley with the final ball of the second over. Earlier, Daryl Mitchell played a 190-run knock while Tom Blundell scored 106 as New Zealand posted 553 runs on the board in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against England at Trent Bridge. For England, James Anderson returned with three wickets while Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and Ben Stokes took two each. New Zealand had resumed Day 2 at the overnight score of 318/4. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
England:Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
New Zealand:Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
Eng vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3 Live
No run.
This one is outside off and on a good length, Ollie Pope shoulders arms to it.
Length ball outside off angling it away, Alex Lees lets it go.
Much fuller and wide outside off, Alex Lees guides it to short covers.
This is on a good length and on middle, Alex Lees defends it back towards Trent Boult.
Touch fuller this time, Ollie Pope leans a bit and drives it past covers. The fielder at covers gives it a good chase. Three runs taken.
Outside off again, left alone by Ollie Pope.
Trent Boult starts with a length ball outside off, Ollie Pope leaves it alone.
Outside off again, Alex Lees lets it go.
Shorter in length this time, Alex Lees ducks underneath it.
Keeps bowling it wide outside off, left alone by Alex Lees.
FOUR! Wide and outside off again, Alex Lees drives it past covers for a boundary. This was well timed from Alex Lees.
Fuller again and wide outside off, left alone.
Starts with a fuller wide ball , Alex Lees looks to play at it but gets an inside edge as the ball hits his pads.
We are all set for Day 3! The Kiwis have made their way out in the middle. Lees and Pope will resume their innings. Tim Southee comes to bowl.
New Zealand will be looking for wickets in the first session which is probably the best one to bowl. England on the other hand, will hope the set batters can cash in and put up a big stand. Also, it will be interesting to see how the wicket plays. It has been flat so far and the question is, will it continue to play that way?
Welcome to the coverage of Day 3, which is also known as the ‘moving day’ of the second Test between England and New Zealand. We should get a fair idea of which way this game is heading towards by the end of today. For now the Kiwis are ahead in the game. England still trail by another 463 runs, their first target though will be to avoid the follow-on which is still another 264 runs away. The first session will be an important one.
… DAY 3, SESSION 1 …
Right then, that is all we have from Day 2 of this Test match. New Zealand have an upper hand at the moment but England have shown some good fight. Day 3 of a Test match is generally known as a 'moving day' and let's see how this game shapes up as we come back for the live action at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT) on Sunday,12th of June. But don't forget, our coverage will begin well in advance. So do join us for the same. Till then, goodbye and cheers!
His brilliant innings took New Zealand into a position where losing the game is very difficult. In reply they have bowled with a lot of discipline and have managed to get a wicket. They though would love a couple more quickly to pile the pressure on the hosts whereas the home side will need their big guns to step up and show character. England have made a decent comeback in this final session and they would be looking to take session by session on Day 3. One thing is for sure, this pitch is a belter and we can expect England to go big here.