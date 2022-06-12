England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Ollie Pope and Alex Lees will look to build on from the momentum they manage to get on the second day of the ongoing second Test after New Zealand posted 553 on the board. Lees and Pope had taken England's score to 90/1 at stumps on Day 2 and now they would look to carry forward the good start. Earlier, Trent Boult had struck early for New Zealand as he removed Zak Crawley with the final ball of the second over. Earlier, Daryl Mitchell played a 190-run knock while Tom Blundell scored 106 as New Zealand posted 553 runs on the board in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against England at Trent Bridge. For England, James Anderson returned with three wickets while Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and Ben Stokes took two each. New Zealand had resumed Day 2 at the overnight score of 318/4. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

England:Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand:Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

