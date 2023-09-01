England will look to assert their dominance as they take on New Zealand in the second T20I at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. In the first T20I, debutant pacer Brydon Carse took three wickets to set up a seven-wicket win for England. Carse, in for the injured John Turner, returned fine figures of 3-23 from his maximum four overs as New Zealand were held to a modest 139-9. New Zealand, on the other hand, eye a way back into the series, ahead of the last two games in Edgbaston and Trent Bridge, respectively.

When will the England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, September 1.

Where will the England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match start?

The England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match?

The England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match?

The England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All dates and timings are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)