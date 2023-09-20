England will take on Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds. The Three Lions will be led by Zak Crawley in this series, which will be the final dress rehearsal, before the ODI World Cup in October. England will be coming to this side after clinching a three-match ODI series 3-1 against New Zealand. On the other hand, Ireland will also be putting their best foot forward in order to clinch victory.

When will the England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match be played?

The England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match will take place on 20 September, Tuesday.

Where will the England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match take place?

The England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match will take place at Headingley, Leeds.

Advertisement

What time will the England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match start?

The England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match will begin at 5 pm IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM.

Where channel will broadcast the England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match?

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match?

The LIVE streaming of England vs Ireland, 1st ODI match will be available on SonyLIV App and website and also on FanCode.