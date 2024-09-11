England vs Australia Live Streaming 1st T20I Live Telecast: Jacob Bethell and Jordan Cox are set to make their debuts as England take on Australia in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While Brendon McCullum has been named England's white-ball coach, Marcus Trescothick will take charge for this series and the tour of West Indies in November. With Jos Buttler currently out injured, opener Phil Salt will lead the team in his absence. Australia, on the other hand, come into the series on the back of a 3-0 whitewash of Scotland last week.

The return of Josh Hazlewood, who missed the Scotland rubber, might come in handy for the Aussies, led by Mitchell Marsh.

When will the England vs Australia 1st T20I match be played?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, September 11.

Where will the England vs Australia 1st T20I match be played?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

What time will the England vs Australia 1st T20I match start?

Advertisement

The England vs Australia 1st T20I match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of England vs Australia 1st T20I?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)