England vs Australia 5th ODI LIVE Updates: Series Tied 2-2, Australia Opt To Bowl In Decider
England vs Australia 5th ODI Live Scorecard Updates: England eye dramatic comeback series win.
England vs Australia 5th ODI Live Updates: Australia opted to bowl after winning the toss in the final ODI of the five-match series. A riveting series is set to conclude as England and Australia clash for one final time. Australia started on top, winning the first two ODIs in convincing fashion. But the scales have been turned completely since, as the England batting - led by stand-in captain Harry Brook - have been on fire, handing them victory in the next two games. Winner takes all in this one. (Live Scorecard)
England are hunting for their first ODI series win over Australia since 2018.
Here is the LIVE Scorecard from the England vs Australia 5th ODI, Live Updates straight from County Ground, Bristol
5th ODI, Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2024, Sep 29, 2024
Play In Progress
ENG
23/0 (3.0)
AUS
The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.67
Batsman
Phil Salt
17* (14)
Ben Duckett
6 (4)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
18/0 (2)
Josh Hazlewood
5/0 (1)
ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live
1 run.
On a length this time, around off, Salt punches it towards cover.
Length ball, wide outside off, Phil Salt slashes but misses.
LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Is the ball already holding up? That's what Duckett seems to be signalling to Salt. This is only the second time that international cricket has been played in the last week of September in England and hence, the pitches might be dying down. A length ball, around middle and leg, Ben Duckett looked to flick it but the ball kind of gripped on the surface and he was caught playing early. The ball took the leading edge but luckily for him, ballooned over Starc and landed well short and wide of mid on. A single taken.
Full and straight, getting that away shape to the left hander, Ben Duckett defends.
FOUR! Not convincing but will still get a boundary. Phil Salt uses his feet and seeing that Hazlewood drags his length back. It is outside off and Salt, staying leg side of the ball, slashes hard, Gets a bit of an outside edge but it is enough to take the ball over point and into the fence. Decent start from Hazlewood.
Lovely from Josh. He has bowled brilliant balls in this series but without luck and has been good only in patches. Nothing much to show in the wickets' column. He lands it on a good length around off, makes it to shape in with the angle but then gets it to move away. PS pushes at it, staying inside the line and is beaten. The ball just goes over the stumps!
On a good length, around off, Phil looks to punch it through the off side but the ball comes back in a long way, cramps him for room and takes the inside edge onto his pads.
Fuller, slower, around off, Phil Salt defends it towards mid off.
We have seen this time and time again in this series. Hazlewood comes running in, lands it in the corridor of uncertainty, asks Salt to drive, Salt obliges, only to get beaten.
Fuller, around middle, Ben Duckett pushes it through mid on for a single to get off the mark.
Will it be Josh Hazlewood with the second new ball? Indeed.
FOUR! Third boundary of the over to end a bizarre opening over! Starc had Salt in trouble for 4 balls in the over, but has still gone for 12. Salt did the basics - attack the ball in his slot and forget about the rest. This one was also in his slot, overpitched wide outside off and Salt creams it through the covers.
Full outside off, Phil looks to drive but gets beaten again.
FOUR! Fortunate for Salt, but a boundary for England. On a length, outside off, Phil Salt is not sure about the movement of the ball. He initially looks to play at that, thinking it will come in but then sees the ball shape away and tries to take the bat away. Is late and the ball runs off the toe end of the bat past a diving Steven Smith at second slip, to his right, into the deep third fence.
Fuller, outside off, Phil looks to drive again but this one shapes back in a touch. Goes off the inner half of the bat towards mid on.
Play and a miss this time. Starc holds his length back a touch, trying to get the ball move back in again but this one holds its line. Salt looks to drive again but misses.
FOUR! MAJESTIC! Well, Starc does get a bit of shape but he overpitches the ball, around off. Phil Salt comes forward and drives it beautifully through the covers. Wonderful start for Salt and England.
We are all set then, for the first ball to be bowled at 10 am GMT. 36 hours back, we had already called this a washout. Let's hope that mother nature continues being merciful on us and allows us 100 overs of good, competitive cricket. The players are on the field and have taken their positions. Phil Salt and Ben Duckett are the usual openers for England, with their willows of mass destruction in their hands. Mitchell Starc has found some swing this series and will be looking for some help from the heavens above today as well. Here he is, running in to Salt...
England's skipper, HARRY BROOK, says that he too, would have bowled first. Is eager to play this match and win the series, having come from behind. Informs that Jofra Archer is not playing this game and is replaced by Olly Stone.