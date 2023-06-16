England and Australia will renew their rivalry with a five-match Ashes series, starting later on Friday. The first Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval are the other venues for one of cricket's biggest rivalries. England named their side for the Birmingham Test on Wednesday, with veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad picked alongside Ollie Robinson in the pace attack. Moeen Ali was also included in the XI after being called out of Test retirement, following specialist spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series with a back injury. Australia are the current holders of Ashes and defeated England 4-0 at home last year.

When will the England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test match be played?

The England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test match will be played from June 16-20.

Where will the England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test match be played?

The England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test match start?

The England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)