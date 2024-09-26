England batter Harry Brook has developed a habit of getting into trouble with fans on social media. After England lost the first ODI against Australia, Brook gave open invitation to trolls by suggesting that he "doesn't care" if he gets caught while trying to go for a maximum. England went on to lose that match, and Brook became target on the internet, thanks to his remarks. However, after leading England to a victory in the third ODI with a century, the team's stand-in skipper has clarified his comments after the series opener.

"If you get caught somewhere on the boundary or in the field, then who cares?" Brook had said after the first game.

Clarifying his remarks, Brook said that he meant that there's no point playing with fear in the mind but people mistook his comment, interpreting that he doesn't care if England lose the match.

"I think people took that a little bit the wrong way," he said. "You've got to go out there and play fearlessly and almost have that 'who cares' attitude. That's not a 'who cares if we lose attitude' - we still want to win. But you don't want to go out there and have that fear of getting out."

The triple-digit score for Brook against Australia was his first in the 5o-over format of the game.

"It's nice to get the first one (talking about his maiden ODI hundred) off the board and hopefully many more to come. We're gonna keep on doing what we said we are gonna do and keep the group positive which will hold us in good stead," said Brook.

Brook scored 110 off 94 balls for England, stitching an exemplary partnership of 156 runs with Will Jacks in the middle. England trail Australia 1-2 in the 5-match series at present, winning only one of the three matches. Will two more matches to go, the hosts have everything to play for.