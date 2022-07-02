Stuart Broad on Saturday became the third pacer in Test cricket history to claim 550 wickets. He dismissed Mohammed Shami on Day 2 of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham to register the record. The right-arm England pacer needed just one wicket to reach the milestone when he had entered the game but he remained wicketless on Day 1 despite bowling 15 overs. It was in his 16th over of the match and the first on Day 2 when Broad finally got a wicket.

Broad bowled a bouncer to Mohammed Shami, who rightly fell in the trap by playing an upper cut into the hands of the third-man fielder. The wicket helped Broad reach to 550 Test wickets, a feat that has been achieved only by James Anderson and Glenn McGrath in the past among pacers.

It is worth noting that James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker among pacers in Test cricket with 656 scalps to his credit. Glenn McGrath seconds him with 563 scalps, while Broad finds himself at the third spot on the list. Overall, Muttiah Muralitharan tops the chart with 800 wickets to his name while Shane Warne follows him with 708 scalps.

Talking about the match, India were 416 all out after England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) shone for India in the first innings, while England's Anderson (5/60) was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball.