England vs India Quadrangular U19 Series: Match Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Pitch And Weather Reports, Fantasy Tips
England Under-19 will take on Bangladesh Under-19 in Match 11 of the Quadrangular Under-19 Series in India 2023 on Wednesday
England Under-19 will take on Bangladesh Under-19 in Match 11 of the Quadrangular Under-19 Series in India 2023 on November 24 at DVR Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST. England U19 have won two and lost three games so far in the ongoing tournament. They are placed third in the points table, having collected four points with a net run rate of -1.244. On the other hand, Bangladesh U19 have endured a poor run in the Quadrangular Under-19 Series 2023, winning just one of their five fixtures. They are positioned at the bottom of the table with two points and a NRR of -1.651.
EN-U19 vs BD-U19 pitch report
The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the DVR Ground is 291.
Pace or Spin?
The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.
EN-U19 vs BD-U19 weather report
The temperature at the DVR Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada is expected to be around 31 C accompanied by 68% humidity.
EN-U19 vs BD-U19 Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks
Hamza Shaikh:England Under-19 batter Hamza Shaikh has amassed 262 runs in 5 matches at an average of 52.40 and a strike rate of 115.42. He has scored 1 half-century and 1 ton, achieving the top score of 126.
Ashiqur Rahman Shibli: Bangladesh Under-19's Ashiqur Rahman Shibli has hit 239 runs in 5 matches and is the team's leading run-getter this edition. He strikes at a rate of 90.87 and averages 47.80. He also has 1 fifty and 1 century to his name in the Quadrangular Under-19 Series in India 2023.
Eddie Jack:The England Under-19 bowler scalped 8 wickets in 4 matches. Eddie Jack's best spell for this campaign is 5/57 and he averages 28.62.
Iqbal Hossain Emmon:The Bangladesh Under-19 bowler has scalped up 7 wickets in 3 matches so far at an average of 21.00. The medium pacer's 4/62 is his top bowling performance of the Quadrangular Under-19 Series in India 2023.
EN-U19 vs BD-U19 Fantasy 11 team
Wicket-keepers:Ashiqur Rahman Shibli
Batters:Hamza Shaikh, Rizwan Chowdhury, Ahrar Amin, Luc Benkenstein
All-rounders: Noah Thain, Theo Wylie, Mahfuzur Rahman
Bowlers:Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha
Captain:Hamza Shaikh
Vice-captain:Ashiqur Rahman Shibli
England Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 head-to-head
England Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 have clashed with each other 40 times, with Bangladesh Under-19 winning 25 times.
England Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19
Both teams have won 2 times in the last 5 matches against each other. Considering their form in the ongoing tournament, England U19 are the favourites to win this encounter.