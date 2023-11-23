England Under-19 will take on Bangladesh Under-19 in Match 11 of the Quadrangular Under-19 Series in India 2023 on November 24 at DVR Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST. England U19 have won two and lost three games so far in the ongoing tournament. They are placed third in the points table, having collected four points with a net run rate of -1.244. On the other hand, Bangladesh U19 have endured a poor run in the Quadrangular Under-19 Series 2023, winning just one of their five fixtures. They are positioned at the bottom of the table with two points and a NRR of -1.651.

EN-U19 vs BD-U19 pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the DVR Ground is 291.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Advertisement

EN-U19 vs BD-U19 weather report

The temperature at the DVR Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada is expected to be around 31 C accompanied by 68% humidity.

EN-U19 vs BD-U19 Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Hamza Shaikh:England Under-19 batter Hamza Shaikh has amassed 262 runs in 5 matches at an average of 52.40 and a strike rate of 115.42. He has scored 1 half-century and 1 ton, achieving the top score of 126.

Advertisement

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli: Bangladesh Under-19's Ashiqur Rahman Shibli has hit 239 runs in 5 matches and is the team's leading run-getter this edition. He strikes at a rate of 90.87 and averages 47.80. He also has 1 fifty and 1 century to his name in the Quadrangular Under-19 Series in India 2023.

Eddie Jack:The England Under-19 bowler scalped 8 wickets in 4 matches. Eddie Jack's best spell for this campaign is 5/57 and he averages 28.62.

Iqbal Hossain Emmon:The Bangladesh Under-19 bowler has scalped up 7 wickets in 3 matches so far at an average of 21.00. The medium pacer's 4/62 is his top bowling performance of the Quadrangular Under-19 Series in India 2023.

EN-U19 vs BD-U19 Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers:Ashiqur Rahman Shibli

Batters:Hamza Shaikh, Rizwan Chowdhury, Ahrar Amin, Luc Benkenstein

All-rounders: Noah Thain, Theo Wylie, Mahfuzur Rahman

Bowlers:Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha

Captain:Hamza Shaikh

Vice-captain:Ashiqur Rahman Shibli

England Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 head-to-head

England Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 have clashed with each other 40 times, with Bangladesh Under-19 winning 25 times.

England Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19

Both teams have won 2 times in the last 5 matches against each other. Considering their form in the ongoing tournament, England U19 are the favourites to win this encounter.