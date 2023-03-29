With the confusion over where Indian cricket team and Pakistan cricket team over where the two sides might play in the Asia Cup, ESPN Cricinfo has reported a fresh development on the World Cup front. The ODI ICC World Cup is being held in India in October-November. According to the report, Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh. "The idea has been discussed at the ICC level," the report claimed. This reported development comes as a hybrid model is coming up as an option for host venue of the Asia Cup.

Also, Wasim Khan, former CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the current General Manager of Cricket for the International Cricket Council (ICC) in an interview with ARY News claimed that Pakistan might also play their World Cup matches at a neutral venue.

"I don't know if it would take place in a different country but a neutral venue is highly likely," said Wasim on a question regarding the likely neutral venue for India's Asia Cup fixtures.

"I don't think that Pakistan will play their matches in India. I think their matches will also be held at a neutral venue just like India's Asia Cup matches," Wasim added.

Pakistan were initially announced as the Asia Cup hosts. However, in October, 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board was caught off guard by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who stated that India would not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and that it would be held in a "neutral" venue. The PCB, under the then chairman Ramiz Raja, promptly responded and said that any such development might impact their plans to travelling to India for the World Cup.

Since then a stalemate has been there regarding the Asia Cup. According to report by news agency ANI, the Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be held in Pakistan, but India will play their games at a neutral venue. After a brief stalemate, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are working quickly to broker a compromise that could result in both teams playing their tournament matches against one another outside of Pakistan. India are likely to play their Asia Cup 2023 matches in either England, Oman, Sri Lanka or UAE.

"A meeting between the boards had been done a few days back and the tournament will be allowed to be held in Pakistan. India will play their matches at a neutral venue and will not travel to Pakistan, the venues where India could play their matches are likely to be Oman, UAE, England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Though the decision will be decided later," a source told ANI.

The foreign location is still to be determined, although the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, and possibly England are viable candidates to host India's matches, including at least two matches between India and Pakistan. The neutral venue is not confirmed but the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka and even England are potential contenders. If India book their place in the Asia Cup final, the summit clash will take place at a neutral venue.