While New Zealand's narrow win over Sri Lanka in the first Test sealed India's place in the World Test Championship, batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels the Rohit Sharma-led does not owe the Kiwis "any thank you." India qualified for the WTC final, albeit with a little help from New Zealand, and will take on Australia in the summit clash, slated to be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11. However, Gavaskar feels that India have played outstanding cricket over the last two years and deserve to reach the WTC final.

"I don't think India owe New Zealand anything. India have played outstanding cricket over the years to qualify, to be the No.2 team, whatever you might say. New Zealand won, fine, it's good for New Zealand cricket, but I don't think Indian cricket owes New Zealand cricket any thank you or anything of that sort. Because India have played quite outstanding cricket over the last two years since the 2021 World Test Championship final and therefore, they deserve to be in the finals on their own and not with anybody's help," Gavaskar told India Today during an interaction.

While New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka to go 1-0 up in the two-match series, the fourth and final Test betweem India and Australia ended in a draw.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series victory over Australia, and registered a 16th consecutive Test series win on home soil.

India have now four consecutive Test series against Australia, including two Down Under.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar's Life-Size Statue To Be Unveiled At Wankhede During 2023 World Cup