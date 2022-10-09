Former chief selector Saba Karim feels Rishabh Pant remains India's first choice wicketkeeper, despite the presence of Sanju Samson and youngster Ishan Kishan. While suggesting that Samson can play in the team as a pure batter, Karim believes that Kishan hasn't made the most of the opportunities given to him by the management. Karim further pointed out that Pant has the X-factor, which gives him an edge over Samson and Kishan. He also backed Pant to retain his place in the team in both red and white-ball cricket.

" I would still pick Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. I don't see the X factor in these two that Rishabh Pant has. Samson is a wonderful strokeplayer and can retain his place in the team as a batter. Ishan Kishan hasn't made the most of his chances, which is why he has fallen down the pecking order. Having said that, Pant would be my first-choice in both white-ball and red-ball cricket," Karim said during an interaction on India News.

Samson and Kishan are part of the second-string Indian team for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

India lost the first game in Lucknow by 9 runs.

Samson played an unbeaten knock of 86, while Kishan struggled to score runs during his 20-run knock, which came off 37 balls.

Pant, on the other hand, is currently with the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.