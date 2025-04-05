Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, LIVE Score Updates
New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, LIVE Score Updates: NZ have already sealed a 2-0 series win over Pakistan.
NZ v Pak 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates© AFP
New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan will be hoping to get a consolation win as they take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI of a rather unsuccessful white-ball tour. Pakistan were hammered 4-1 in the T20I series, and have already been outclassed in the first two ODIs of the series. Having previously beaten Australia and South Africa in ODI series away from home, Pakistan haven't been able to replicate the same against New Zealand, continuing on from their disastrous Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. (LIVE SCORECARD)
From Christchurch's brisk winds to Mount Maunganui's gentle shores, New Zealand's cricket domination has been nothing short of relentless. The scorecards tell a brutal tale, a 4-1 T20I drubbing followed by an ODI series clinched with clinical precision. What's remarkable isn't just that New Zealand wins against Pakistan, it's that they've mastered every possible way to do it in the recent past and in this tour. At home with familiar conditions. Away with hostile crowds. Full-strength squads delivering knockout blows. Second-string teams administering the same medicine. As players gather for the final showdown beneath Mount Maunganui's iconic peak, Pakistan must wonder if they're battling eleven cricketers or an entire cricket culture that's found their particular kryptonite. This journey has been a masterclass in dominance, delivered with that quintessential Kiwi modesty that somehow makes it sting even more. Under Michael Bracewell’s leadership, they have ticked all the boxes right. Introducing two new faces in the form of Nick Kelly and Rhys Mariu, both have showed flashes of brilliance with the bat and despite of getting depleted with Will Young and Mark Chapman's unavailability, their batting unit performed in unison. Fresh faces of Muhammad Abbas and Mitchell Hay too, have proved to be handy for New Zealand. Especially Abbas’ adaptation to the situation in both ODIs has been talked about, while Hay’s 99 rescued hosts from a trouble. In between decent hands from likes of Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls have done the job. It’s like experience sandwiched between fresh energy, both complementing each other well. On the bowling front, that pace quad has been a nightmare for the opposition as all of them have added wickets in their tally with consistent showing. Pakistan's recent struggles in limited overs cricket have left them searching for redemption in this ODI. The experienced batting core of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has underperformed significantly, creating pressure throughout the lineup. When asked to chase in both previous matches, Pakistan's batting has appeared vulnerable and disorganized. Despite experimenting with various combinations, they've been unable to find a winning formula. There have been bright spots - Faheem Ashraf has provided valuable all-round contributions, while Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Wasim have delivered promising bowling performances. However, pace spearhead Haris Rauf continues to struggle with economy, conceding runs at an alarming rate. On top of it, Pakistan have been again penalised for a slow over rate offence, which marks the third occasion in their last four completed ODIs, also including their Champions Trophy match against New Zealand itself. With so many wrinkles to iron out, Pakistan aims to end this tour on a positive note. While the hosts New Zealand would be more than pleased to finish with a clean sweep.