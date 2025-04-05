New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan will be hoping to get a consolation win as they take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI of a rather unsuccessful white-ball tour. Pakistan were hammered 4-1 in the T20I series, and have already been outclassed in the first two ODIs of the series. Having previously beaten Australia and South Africa in ODI series away from home, Pakistan haven't been able to replicate the same against New Zealand, continuing on from their disastrous Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. (LIVE SCORECARD)