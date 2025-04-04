Mumbai Indians decided to retire out Tilak Varma with seven balls remaining in their run chase against Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2025 match on Friday. Tilak, who was batting on 25 off 23 deliveries, suddenly went off the pitch before the final ball of Shardul Thakur's over and was replaced by Mitchell Santner. MI need 24 off 7 balls at that moment but Avesh Khan successfully defended 22 runs in the final over to clinch the match for LSG. "It was obvious that we needed some hits and he was not getting... in cricket, one of those days come when you really try but it does not happen. I think the decision speaks for itself why we did it," Hardik Pandya said after the defeat.

Retired out in the IPL

R Ashwin vs LSG, Wankhede, 2022

Atharva Taide vs DC, Dharamshala, 2023

Sai Sudharsan vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023

Tilak Varma vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025*

Suryakumar Yadav's fighting half-century went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in an Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Batting first, LSG, riding on half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh (60 off 31 balls) and Aiden Markram (53 off 38 balls), scored 203/8 despite MI skipper Hardik Pandya (5/36) taking his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

In reply, MI were restricted to 191 for five despite Suryakumar scoring a 43-ball 67, studded with nine boundaries and a six.

Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi took a wicket each for LSG.

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma sat out of the contest after being hit on the knee during nets.

(With PTI inputs)