Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi, who was fined by BCCI, repeated his controversial celebration after taking a wicket during the IPL 2025 encounter against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Digvesh was fined 25 per cent of his match fee after doing a 'writing in my notebook' celebration against Priyansh Arya during the match against Punjab Kings. However, the spinner once again did the exact same celebration after he took the wicket of Naman Dhir. Dhir was looking in great touch but he ended up getting castled after scoring 46 off just 24 deliveries.

Coming to the match, openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram smashed fifties while David Miller applied finishing touches with a late cameo as the trio carried Lucknow Super Giants to 203/8 in their 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in match 16 of IPL 2025 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Marsh capitalised on pace-on deliveries to hit 60 off 31 balls, his third fifty of the competition. After his fall, Markram stepped up to smash 53 off 38 balls, while Miller brought out the big hits in a 14-ball 27 and ensure LSG posted a 200-plus total for the second time.

For MI, who conceded 69 runs in power-play, Hardik Pandya led the way with the ball by picking up 5-36, his first five-for in T20 cricket. The MI skipper used the conditions very well by relying more on his slower balls to get his scalps and become the first-ever IPL captain to take a fifer.

(With IANS inputs)