Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under a lot of criticism following the 0-3 whitewash in the Test series against New Zealand. The Rohit Sharma-led side was completely outplayed by the visitors as they slumped to three consecutive losses at home. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted a review of the series defeat on Friday with skipper Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and Gambhir in attendance along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny. A number of topics were discussed and a report by PTI claimed that Gambhir and the team think-tank are currently not "on the same page" when it comes to certain decisions regarding the team.

"It can't be confirmed whether Gambhir's coaching style was questioned or not but it is understood that some people in the Indian team think tank aren't on same page with the chief coach."

"The selections of T20 specialist all-rounder Nitish Reddy and rookie pacer Harshit Rana, with only 10 matches in Ranji Trophy have not been unanimous to say the least," the PTI report stated.

Fast bowler Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Reddy were top performers in the IPL 2024 but their inclusion for the upcoming Test series against Australia has reportedly caused a bit of division. The report claimed that their lack of experience means that the duo did not enjoy "unanimous" support.

There were also discussions about Gambhir's style of coaching which is very different from his predecessor Rahul Dravid and how the team is getting used to it.

"It was a six hour marathon meeting which was obviously on cards after such a debacle. India are going on a tour of Australia and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) are going about it," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

(With PTI inputs)