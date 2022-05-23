Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin is latest former cricketer to talk about the road ahead for pace sensation Umran Malik. The Jammu and Kashmir bowler, who impressed everyone with his raw pace and verve during IPL 2022, got his maiden team India call-up on Sunday as he was included in India's squad for the 5-match T20I series to be played at home against South Africa from June 9.

Umran has impressed several former cricketers who have called for him to be fast-tracked to the national side. But most of these former stars have also spoken about the need for the BCCI to preserve this talent and guide him so that he can bring out his best for the country.

Azharuddin thinks Umran deserves a place in the Test side too and tweeted about the same. He though has also spoken about the need to give him the support that an express paceman needs to stay fit.

"Umran Mailk deserves to be picked in test team. Managing his workload is critical, failing which he can succumb to injures. Hope he is provided the support an express fast bowler needs," Azharuddin wrote on Twitter.

Malik ended the season with 22 wickets from 14 matches, the most for a SunRisers Hyderabad bowler in IPL 2022 and the fourth best at the end of the league stage. His performances though were not enough to propel his side the the playoffs.

Malik consistently bowled above the 150 kmph mark and recorded the fastest delivery of the season at 157 lmph.