India were off to a fabulous start in the first T20I against South Africa as Deepak Chahar clean bowled the Proteas captain for a duck in the very first over of the match. Chahar opened the bowling for India after Rohit Sharma chose to field first and was on the money with all his deliveries.

Chahar got his trademark swing early on and his sixth delivery completely beat Bavuma, who lost his stumps.

Watch Video: Temba Bavuma Clean Bowled By Deepak Chahar

Things went from bad to worse for the South Africans as Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets in the next over and Chahar came back to add another one as the tourists lost half their side within the first three overs of their innings.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the match after complaining of back pain during practice.

India also brought back Rishabh Pant in the playing XI and he will be playing alongside Dinesh Karthik.