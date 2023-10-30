The outfield at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow faced a lot of criticism after England cricketer Liam Livingstone injured himself while taking a catch against India during the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Livingstone covered a lot of ground after a miscue from Rohit Sharma but when he tried to dive forward to complete the catch, the outfield was disturbed by the pressure and Livingstone ended up getting injured. The outfield in Dharamsala has already come under the scanner after several complaints and the incident in Lucknow left the fans concerned. The outfield in Lucknow was re-laid after complaints during the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the problems seem to be persist for now.

Mohammed Shami led an inspired bowling display as India hammered England by 100 runs on Sunday to stay unbeaten in the World Cup and all but push the defending champions out of the semi-final race.

Chasing a tricky 230 for victory in Lucknow, England collapsed to 129 all out in 34.5 overs to suffer their fifth defeat in six matches and leave their title defence at the mercy of a mathematical miracle.

The hosts have six wins in as many games and are virtually assured of a semi-final place.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge with 87 as India posted 229-9, a total that looked below par but proved enough for a struggling England side on a sluggish pitch.

"It was a great performance and we would take that win any day," said man-of-the-match Rohit.

Shami returned figures of 4-22 while fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets to wrap up the match as fireworks lit up the sky.

(With AFP inputs)