West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle congratulated India on their 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday and said he had received a "personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Gayle took to Twitter to make the statement, in which he also added that the message talked about his "close personal ties" with the people of India. "I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love," tweeted Gayle.

Gayle, a talismanic left-handed opening batter, is a popular figure in India mainly due to his attacking style of batting and close association with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 42-year-old has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL. His best, however, was reserved for RCB, where he has played 91 matches, scoring 3420 runs at a strike rate of 154.40. He is RCB's third highest run-scorer behind Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"The Universe Boss", as he likes to refer himself, was last seen in action in the IPL for Punjab Kings.

Fans, however, won't get an opportunity to see the big sixes from Gayle again in the IPL as the opening batter's name is reportedly not there in the auction list for this year.

Gayle has represented West Indies in 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 79 T20Is in a glittering career. He is yet to announce his official retirement from international cricket.

