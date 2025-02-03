Charlotte Flair participated in the WWE Royal Rumble and rose to the top by defeating 30 competitors. The former world champion once again won the Royal Rumble and is deciding her opponent for a fierce battle for the championship at WWE Wrestlemania 41. Charlotte Flair made her return to the ring in the Royal Rumble after being out for a year. It was not a surprise return as WWE had already stated that Flair will be participating in the upcoming Rumble.

Flair missed the fights last year and had been out due to an injury. She made the return in the best way possible and won the Royal Rumble match. After winning the Royal Rumble, she is set to choose her opponent for WWE Wrestlemania 41.

Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble in 2020 and challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. This time, she might be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the Women's World Championship at the biggest event of the year. Tiffany won the Women's championship recently, after a successful Money in the Bank cash-in attempt on Nia Jax.

Surprise Entrants in the Royal Rumble

The former World Champion Alexa Bliss surprised the crowd by returning after 2 years. She returned to the ring as the 21st entrant and was eliminated by Liv Morgan. Another surprising entrant was Jordynn Grace as she joined WWE by making Royal Rumble 2025 her first match in WWE. Lastly, Trish Stratus returned to the ring after being gone since September 2023.

Becky Lynch was the biggest star to miss the show after being away since May 2024. She reportedly has a WWE contract with WWE but has not returned to the ring. Jade Cargill was another one whom fans missed at the Royal Rumble.

