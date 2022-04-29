The rise in the profile of women's cricket in India has been one of the biggest and most inspirational stories to have come out of the the most popular sport in India over the past half a decade. Ever since India's fine run in the 2017 ICC World Cup, which saw the team narrowly lose the final to England, the women's game has seen a big rise in interest from fans and sponsors. While the current crop of international players are reaping the benefits of this, two players stand out for their service to Indian women's cricket for many years. Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj and veteran pacewoman Jhulan Goswami have been flying the Indian flag high in cricket for more than two decades now at the international stage.

Mithali made her ODI debut in 1999, while Jhulan played her first international match in 2002. Both women are at the top of the runs and wickets charts in women's ODIs respectively and will certainly go down as the greats of the game.

Both women and their achievements deservedly are now subjects of two biopics.

Mithali Raj on Friday took to Twitter to announce the release date of her biopic. Actress Tapsee Pannu will be playing Mithali in the movie titled "Shabaash Mithu".

There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat and changed the “Gentleman's Game” forever…#ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July

2022. pic.twitter.com/VV6L9uKYXO — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 29, 2022

The biopic on Jhulan is titled "Chakda Express" and actress Anushka Sharma is playing the lead role in the movie.