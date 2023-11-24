Central Stags will lock horns with Northern Districts in the opening match of the Ford Trophy 2023-24 on November 25 at Saxton Oval, Nelson, New Zealand. The fixture is scheduled to commence at 3:00 AM IST.Defending champions Central Stags will look to replicate their form from the previous edition in their quest to clinch two successive trophies. They defeated Canterbury Kings comfortably by six wickets in the 2022-23 final to bag their seventh crown in the tournament's history. On the other hand, Northern Districts failed to qualify for the knockouts last time out after finishing fourth in the standings.

CS vs ND pitch report

The pitch at the Saxton Oval, Nelson is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer.

It will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 17 matches is 278 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 67% of the total wickets at this venue.

CS vs ND Weather report

The temperature at the Saxton Oval is expected to hover around 21 degree C, accompanied by 45% humidity.

CS vs ND Fantasy XI Prediction:

Top captain and vice-captain picks

Tim Seifert: The Northern Districts wicket-keeper batter is a proven performer in limited-overs format. In 54 List A matches, Seifert has amassed 1,380 runs, including three centuries and seven half-centuries.

Scott Kuggeleijn: Tim Seifert's teammate is expected to fetch points through both batting and bowling. Kuggeleijn has accounted for 1,123 runs and 146 wickets in 98 List A matches.

Josh Clarkson: The Central Stags' Josh Clarkson can play aggressive innings and keep the scoreboard ticking. The middle -order batter 1,698 runs in 66 List A matches alongside taking 25 wickets as a part-time bowler.

Blair Tickner: The right-arm pacer from Central Stags will be the one to watch out for. Tickner has scalped 63 wickets in 50 List A matches, including three four wicket-hauls.

CS vs ND squads

Central Stags: Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Tom Bruce, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Josh Clarkson, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Curtis Heaphy (wk), Dane Cleaver, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole, Blair Tickner

Northern Districts: Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (wk), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Zak Gibson

CS vs ND Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver

Batters: Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Josh Clarkson

All-rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Brad Schmulian, Kristian Clarke

Bowlers: Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Brett Hampton

Captain: Josh Clarkson

Vice-captain: Blair Tickner

Central Stags vs Northern Districts prediction

Central Stags have won three of the previous five meetings with Northern Districts and hence, they head into the season opener as favourites to pocket full points.