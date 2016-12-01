Can Yuvraj Singh Deal With 'Marital Bouncers'? Gautam Gambhir's Perfect Answer

Gautam Gambhir also volunteered to offer marriage tips to his good friend Yuvraj Singh.

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday channeled his inner Virender Sehwag on the occasion of former teammate Yuvraj Singh's wedding.

Yuvi and actress-model Hazel Keech got married at a Gurudwara near Chandigarh on Wednesday. Their pre-wedding ceremonies included a sangeet and mehendi in typical Punjabi-style and were held on Tuesday. The Indian cricket team members also attended the ceremony.

After the Punjab batsman started his new innings with Hazel, Gambhir took over the mantle from Twitter king Virender Sehwag, who was surprisingly restrained on the social micro-blogging site, to bring the house down.

Commenting on Yuvi's attire during the sangeet ceremony, the Delhi batsman had this to say:

.@YUVSTRONG12 seems u r wearing a chestguard beneath dat sherwani! Lemme tell u bro der r no chestguards made 2 fend marital bouncers yet!?? pic.twitter.com/p1eQtVSVlF — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 30, 2016

Gambhir also volunteered to offer marriage tips to his good friend Yuvraj.

As n opener I hav d formula 2 handle bouncers on&off d field. Will giv u some tips @YUVSTRONG12 wen we meet. Till den u hav my best wishes. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 30, 2016

The 34-year-old cricketer's wedding was only attended by close friends and family. But Gambhir, Sehwag and other Indian cricketers are expected to attend Yuvi's sangeet and reception on December 5 and December 7 respectively in New Delhi.