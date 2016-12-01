 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Can Yuvraj Singh Deal With 'Marital Bouncers'? Gautam Gambhir's Perfect Answer

Updated: 01 December 2016 15:12 IST

After Yuvraj Singh started his new innings with Hazel, Gautam Gambhir took over the mantle from Twitter king Virender Sehwag, who was surprisingly restrained on the social micro-blogging site, to bring the house down.

Can Yuvraj Singh Deal With 'Marital Bouncers'? Gautam Gambhir's Perfect Answer
Gautam Gambhir also volunteered to offer marriage tips to his good friend Yuvraj Singh. © BCCI

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday channeled his inner Virender Sehwag on the occasion of former teammate Yuvraj Singh's wedding.

Yuvi and actress-model Hazel Keech got married at a Gurudwara near Chandigarh on Wednesday. Their pre-wedding ceremonies included a sangeet and mehendi in typical Punjabi-style and were held on Tuesday. The Indian cricket team members also attended the ceremony.

After the Punjab batsman started his new innings with Hazel, Gambhir took over the mantle from Twitter king Virender Sehwag, who was surprisingly restrained on the social micro-blogging site, to bring the house down.

Commenting on Yuvi's attire during the sangeet ceremony, the Delhi batsman had this to say:

Gambhir also volunteered to offer marriage tips to his good friend Yuvraj.

The 34-year-old cricketer's wedding was only attended by close friends and family. But Gambhir, Sehwag and other Indian cricketers are expected to attend Yuvi's sangeet and reception on December 5 and December 7 respectively in New Delhi.

Topics : Yuvraj Singh Gautam Gambhir India Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married on Wednesday
  • Yuvraj and Hazel's wedding was held at a Gurudwara near Chandigarh
  • There will also be sangeet and reception on December 5 and 7 in New Delhi
Related Articles
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Newly-Wed Turns 35
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Newly-Wed Turns 35
Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend
Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly Attend Reception
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly Attend Reception
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.