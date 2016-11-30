 
Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech Tie Knot in Low-Key Wedding Ceremony

Updated: 30 November 2016 23:19 IST

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding was a low-key affair with only the couple's closet friends and family in attendance

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding ceremony took place in Punjab's Duffera village. © Twitter/BCCI

Fatehgarh Sahib:

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and model-turned-actress Hazel Keech on Wednesday exchanged wedding vows at the spiritual dera of Baba Ram Singh Ganduan Wale in village Duffera on Sirhind-Chandigarh Road on Wednesday.

After the 'Anand Karaj' ceremony, the couple got the blessings of Dera head Baba Ram Singh. The couple tied the knot at the venue which was chosen by Yuvraj's mother Shabnam Singh.

The wedding was a low-key affair with only the couple's closet friends and family in attendance. Tight security arrangements were made near the Dera.

Hazel visited the Dera for a second time second time as the couple had earlier paid a visit post their engagement.

The newlyweds wore maroon-and-gold outfits. The bride wore a marron colour lehenga with intricate golden embroidery. Yuvraj looked dapper in velvet sherwani, which he paired with maroon turban and mojri.

Wedding at the Dera was performed as per Sikh rituals Yuvraj's father and former cricketer-actor Yograj Singh did not attend the wedding ceremony of his son in the dera.

Yograj had already said that he would not attend the wedding as he was against marriage being solemnised by a Dera leader, "as he believes in god, not religious leaders."

Topics : Cricket Yuvraj Singh
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding took place on Wednesday
  • The wedding took place in village Duffera
  • The ceremony was a low-key affair, with friends and family in attendance
Poll of the day

