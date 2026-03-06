Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Salman Mirza found himself in the middle of a major controversy during the T20 World Cup 2026, as media reports claimed that he had misbehaved with a woman at a hotel in Kandy. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dismissed the allegations without naming the player, Mirza took to social media to defend his name and slam what he called “baseless allegations” made against him in the name of “cheap journalism.”

“An absurd news item is circulating on media and I strongly condemn this sort of cheap journalism. No media house can air any unverified news [sic],” wrote Mirza on his Instagram story.

Mirza also named the channel and journalist in question while threatening to take legal action against them. He called it “filthy reporting” and urged the Pakistan government to take action against the parties involved.

“#PakistanCricketBoard has already denied this baseless and fake news, and I'm going to take legal action against #ShahidHashmi (journalist), who works for ARY News. This sort of filthy reporting must be banned and the #GovernmentofPakistan must take action against such people!” he wrote.

Earlier, the PCB had also demanded a public apology from the reporter as they condemned the report as “false news.”

“Agenda-driven fake news targeting the character of our players is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The reporter must publicly apologise without delay; failing which, the PCB will take all necessary steps to ensure such malicious content is dealt with firmly and nipped in the bud,” the PCB wrote on social media.

The news report had claimed that an unnamed Pakistan player was reported and later fined for misbehaving with a female staff member during the team's stay at a hotel in Kandy, Sri Lanka, for the T20 World Cup matches.

However, ARY News took Salman Mirza's name in their news report.