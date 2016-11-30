Virat Kohli Shows Dance Moves As Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech Start 'New Innings'

Virat Kohli was a happy man on Wednesday. Not only did India win the third Test against England, but his former teammate Yuvraj Singh also celebrated Sangeet ceremony ahead of his wedding with actor Hazel Keech.

The whole Indian Test cricket team was present for the ceremony and Kohli could be seen dancing to some Bhangra beats, along with famous singer Ranjit Bawa.

That Kohli is a good dancer is a known fact. Earlier, Virat Kohli had shown his dance moves at Harbhajan Singh's wedding with actor Geeta Basra.

Also, Yuvraj also set the stage on fire, grooving to Punjabi music.