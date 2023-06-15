India is a country, known for giving many extraordinary cricketers to the world. From Sunil Gavaskar to Kapil Dev or Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, India have immensely contributed in making cricket as one of the most loved sports. One such example of brilliant talent is shown in a video which is going viral on the social media, where a young pacer rattled up the stumps and left everyone utterly impressed. The audience highly praised the bowler for his disguised delivery.

The video was shared by former India pacer Munaf Patel on his Instagram. The video was from a local cricket match, being played at an unknown location. "Ye ball daal sakte hai ya nahi please comment karo. (Can we bowl like this, please comment)," the caption of the video read.

Munaf made his Test debut in 2006 and went on to play 13 matches and scalped 35 wickets. He also played 70 ODIs and scalped 86 wickets while he played only three T20Is and took four wickets. He played his last international match in 2011 and was also a part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Talking about Team India, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost against Australia in the recently concluded World Test Championship final at The Oval. Chasing a whopping total of 444, Team India was bundled out for 234 with Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland taking four and three wickets respectively.

This was India's second defeat in the WTC final as they earlier lost against New Zealand in 2021. India are still in search of their next ICC trophy as they are yet to win one since 2013.

They will now be seen in action against West Indies in an all-format series, starting in July.