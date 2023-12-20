Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja lashed out at the team post their 360-run loss to Australia in the first Test of the three-match series. Nathan Lyon took his 500th Test wicket Sunday as Australia dismissed a rattled Pakistan for just 89 to post a thumping 360-run win in the opening Test at Perth. Pakistan's second innings was summed up in 30.2 overs with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc both claiming three wickets each. Meanwhile, Lyon picked two to rise to 501 Test wickets.

Unhappy with the result, Ramiz Raja blasted Shan Masood and Co. while praising their opponent.

"Intent and technique were both missing from Pak's 'resistance menu'. Blown away in just 31overs in the second knock was disappointing. Aussies were on another level...," wrote Ramiz Raja on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan's unlikely bid to win their first Test in Australia since 1995 was left in tatters by the spin king Lyon and the home side's formidable pace attack, who wrapped up the game inside four days.

Chasing 450 for victory, the visitors succumbed meekly with Lyon taking 2 for 14. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both grabbed three wickets each.

After being left stranded on 499 after Pakistan's first innings, Lyon finally reached the milestone when he trapped Faheem Ashraf LBW but there was an agonising wait as it went to review.

He then bowled Aamer Jamal in the same over, joining an elite club of just seven others, including fellow spinners Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka and Australia's Shane Warne.

Australia declared on day four at 233 for 5 after Pakistan were dismissed for 271 in their first innings, in reply to the hosts' 487.

(With AFP Inputs)