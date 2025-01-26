Gulf Giants registered a thrilling two-wicket victory over MI Emirates in Match No.19 of the ongoing International League T20 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Opting to bow first, the Giants restricted the Emirates to 151/6 in 20 overs, despite a 56-run knock from Tom Banton. Later, the Giants put up a tough fight and clinched victory on the last ball of the game. Apart from this thrilling chase, this match also grabbed a lot of limelight as it showcased a heartfelt moment of sportsmanship.

On the last delivery of the 18th over of the Giants' chase, batter Mark Adair played a shot into the long on and ran for a single. His partner Tom Curran quickly completed the single and reached the striker's end.

The ball was collected by Kieron Pollard, who threw it towards wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran. As soon as Pooran received the ball, Curran stepped out of the crease, thinking it to be the dead ball. However, Pooran took the advantage of the situation and dislodged the bails and appealed for run out.

The decision went up to the third umpire and Curran was declared run out. As soon as he started walking back, Emirates coach Andy Flower seemed to be disappointed by his team's action. He immediately asked his team to withdraw the appeal and Curran was called back to the bat again.

The Gulf Giants looked down and out at one stage, before their lower order showed nerves of steel to guide the side over the finish line against the MI Emirates. The win helps the Gulf Giants move to fifth on the points table.

Farooqi accounted for Adair for 15 in the 19th over, and then Aayan Khan combined with Curran and Muhammad Zuhaib to clinch a thrilling win off the final delivery of the game. Aayan, who scored an unbeaten 11 of six deliveries, was instrumental in helping his side over the line.

Player of the match, Mark Adair said, "It was just about getting the basics right again. Tom Curran came in and shared his experience, and that helped in the crucial moments."